Nov 20 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

* Announcement regarding acquisition of Great Westerford

* Entered into an offer to purchase with Leaf Property Fund Trust to acquire Great Westerford

* Acquisition will become effective on transfer of property, which is expected to be on or about 1 March 2016

* Total consideration for acquisition is r650 000 000 excluding vat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: