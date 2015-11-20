UPDATE 1-Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership on Monday -source
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Nov 20 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software's solution Amplitude Source text: bit.ly/1O7LUXu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay