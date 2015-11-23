BRIEF-Stada says advisory costs for takeover will weigh on earnings
Advisory costs for takeover will be low 2-digit million euro sum, will weigh on earnings
Roche Holding Ag
* : updated data showed cotellic in combination with zelboraf helped people with a specific type of advanced melanoma live significantly longer than with zelboraf alone
* Cotellic plus zelboraf reduced the risk of death by 30 percent compared to zelboraf alone and helped people live a median of nearly two years
Ongoing study monitoring did not identify any new safety signals.
Presented data on successful repeated hepatic gene delivery with Co's AAV5 vector following proprietary immunoadsorption procedure in non-human primates