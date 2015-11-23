Roche Holding Ag

* : updated data showed cotellic in combination with zelboraf helped people with a specific type of advanced melanoma live significantly longer than with zelboraf alone

* Cotellic plus zelboraf reduced the risk of death by 30 percent compared to zelboraf alone and helped people live a median of nearly two years

* Ongoing study monitoring did not identify any new safety signals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: