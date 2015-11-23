BRIEF-Neuroderm reports Q1 loss per ordinary share of $0.50
* Research and development expenses were $10.1 million in three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $4.1 million in same period in 2016
Nov 23 Wincor Says Combined Company Will Target Non
* Wincor says Diebold offer values Wincor Nixdorf, including net debt, at approximately $1.8 billion
* Wincor says transaction expected to yield approximately $160 million of annual cost synergies
* Gaap operating margin in excess of 9 percent by the end of the third full year following completion of the transaction
* Wincor says the combined company will be named Diebold Nixdorf, with common shares publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Wincor says no material workforce reductions in Germany beyond existing program as a result of the transaction
* Wincor says Diebold'S Mattes will be CEO of the combined company
* Wincor says Wincor Nixdorf'S Heidloff will be president
LAGOS, May 11 Nigerian workers at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp have gone on strike in protest over the sacking of workers, oil labour union officials said on Thursday.