Nov 23 Roche Announces Results From A Phase Ib Study Of Cancer Immunotherapy Atezolizumab (Mpdl3280a), Used In Combination With Zelboraf) For Previously Untreated Brafv600 Mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma

* Adverse events (aes) were manageable and generally reversible

* The study showed that the combination resulted in an objective response rate of 76% (95% confidence interval [ci:] 50.1%-93.2%) of people (n=17), including three complete responders (cr). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)