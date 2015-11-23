BRIEF-Stada says advisory costs for takeover will weigh on earnings
* Advisory costs for takeover will be low 2-digit million euro sum, will weigh on earnings Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Roche Announces Results From A Phase Ib Study Of Cancer Immunotherapy Atezolizumab (Mpdl3280a), Used In Combination With Zelboraf) For Previously Untreated Brafv600 Mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma
* Adverse events (aes) were manageable and generally reversible
* The study showed that the combination resulted in an objective response rate of 76% (95% confidence interval [ci:] 50.1%-93.2%) of people (n=17), including three complete responders (cr). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)
* Presented data on successful repeated hepatic gene delivery with Co's AAV5 vector following proprietary immunoadsorption procedure in non-human primates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: