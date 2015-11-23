Nov 23 Vodacom Group Ltd

* Vod - Neotel voluntary announcement

* Vodacom South Africa is in discussions with Neotel and shareholders of Neotel to explore a revised transaction structure

* Outcome of these discussions will directly impact extent of approval being sought from Competition Tribunal and scope of Competition Tribunal hearing

* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have requested that hearing be postponed