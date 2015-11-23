BRIEF-Microsemi announces cash tender offer for its 9.125 percent senior notes
* Microsemi announces cash tender offer for its 9.125 percent senior notes
Nov 23 Vodacom Group Ltd
* Vod - Neotel voluntary announcement
* Vodacom South Africa is in discussions with Neotel and shareholders of Neotel to explore a revised transaction structure
* Outcome of these discussions will directly impact extent of approval being sought from Competition Tribunal and scope of Competition Tribunal hearing
* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have requested that hearing be postponed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microsemi announces cash tender offer for its 9.125 percent senior notes
* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016