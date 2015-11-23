BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 23 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Plans directed issue of equity certificates
* Plans to issue between 120,000 and 150,000 new equity certificates
* New certificates to be issued to holders of 2,500 or more certificates already
* Total number of investors is limited to 149 for holders of 2,500 or more certificates and other chosen investors
* Subscription price in private placement is expected to be between 175-189 Norwegian crowns per offered equity certificate
* Issue also to be directed to other existing holders and external investors where the lowest subscription equalls to 100,000 euros
* Has engaged DNB Markets as facilitator Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6587 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.