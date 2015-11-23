BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 23 Banknordik P/F :
* To carry out a controlled winding-up of corporate banking activities in Denmark during remainder of 2015 and in first six months of 2016
* That will enable an extraordinary dividend of up to 200 million Danish crowns ($28.5 million) in course of 2016
* Retains its full-year guidance for 2015
($1 = 7.0243 Danish crowns)
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.