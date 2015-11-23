BRIEF-Stada says advisory costs for takeover will weigh on earnings
* Advisory costs for takeover will be low 2-digit million euro sum, will weigh on earnings Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Bactiguard Holding AB
* Growing interest in infection prevention in the middle east
* Says has received an order from Middle East, comprising 2 000 central venous catheters (bip cvc) and 20 000 foleys (bip foley)
* Says delivery will take place before end of year Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Advisory costs for takeover will be low 2-digit million euro sum, will weigh on earnings Further company coverage:
* Presented data on successful repeated hepatic gene delivery with Co's AAV5 vector following proprietary immunoadsorption procedure in non-human primates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: