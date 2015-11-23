BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 23 Plus500 Ltd
* Announces termination of merger agreement with Playtech, intended declaration of an interim dividend of $0.2121 per share and share buyback programme
* Further to determination by Playtech Plc that it will be unable to obtain FCA approval before 31 december 2015, company and playtech agreed to terminate merger agreement
* Board of Plus500 today announces its plans for an independent future
* Also announces its plan to declare an interim dividend of $0.2121 per share in respect of 6 month period to 30 June 2015 and share buyback programme
* Trading continues to be strong
* Trend of customer numbers and revenues announced in half-year results and Q3 trading update has continued through Q4
* Still expects revenue for whole of 2015 to be ahead of 2014 but with profitability still not expected to match that of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PTEC.L PLUSP.L]
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.