BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 23 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc
* 3rd quarter results
* 3Q15 profit was gel 80.9mln ($34 mln/gbp 22.4 mln), up 29.8 pct Y-O-Y and 12.3 pct Q-O-Q
* 3Q15 earnings per share ("EPS") were gel 2.04 ($ 0.86 per share/gbp 0.56 per share), up 17.2 pct y-o-y and up 10.9 pct Q-O-Q
* Total assets increased to gel 9,937.9mln, up 45.8 pct Y-O-Y and up 6 pct Q-O-Q
* Gel 103.6 mln cash is held at holding company level as of date of this report
* Q3 revenue was gel 190 mln (up 39.4 pct Y-O-Y and up 4.1 pct Q-O-Q)
* Q3 net interest margin was 7.6 pct (flat Y-O-Y and Q-O-Q) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.