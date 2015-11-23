BRIEF-ProntoForms Q1 net loss and comprehensive loss $1.151 mln
* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016
Nov 23 Ten Alps Plc
* Announces that it has appointed David Galan as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016
* Science Applications International - task order has 1-year base period of performance, 6-month option, total award value of about $61 million if option is exercised