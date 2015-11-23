BRIEF-ProntoForms Q1 net loss and comprehensive loss $1.151 mln
* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016
Nov 23 Triboo Media Spa :
* 9-Month revenue 21.5 million euros ($22.83 million) , up 9 percent year on year
* 9-Month net profit 1.9 million euros, up 39 percent year on year
* Confirms FY 2015 targets of revenue and profitability envisaged in industrial plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Science Applications International - task order has 1-year base period of performance, 6-month option, total award value of about $61 million if option is exercised