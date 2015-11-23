Nov 23 Almirall SA :

* Buys rights to Veltin and Altabax from Stiefel, a GSK company, in exchange for distribution rights to Toctino

* Veltin and Altabax will be commercialised through Aqua Pharmaceuticals, the company's US affiliate

* Addition of these two products will enhance the company's dermatology business and will strenghten Almirall's position in the US

