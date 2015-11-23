BRIEF-Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
Nov 23 Almirall SA :
* Buys rights to Veltin and Altabax from Stiefel, a GSK company, in exchange for distribution rights to Toctino
* Veltin and Altabax will be commercialised through Aqua Pharmaceuticals, the company's US affiliate
* Addition of these two products will enhance the company's dermatology business and will strenghten Almirall's position in the US
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
* Medical facilities corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results