Nov 23 Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd

* Eskom and Agence Française de Développement today signed a 150 million euro (r2.3 bln) credit facility

* Debt will go towards financing Eskom's distribution projects in Kwazulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces

* Facility is for 25 years including a five-year grace period and 20 years of capital repayment

* Also concluded a tripartite financial partnership agreement amounting to 450,000 euro with Électricité De France and AFD