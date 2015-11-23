BRIEF-Central Bank of India approves raising capital via issue of shares to India govt
* Says approved raising capital via issue of 56 million shares aggregating up to 5.83 billion rupees
Nov 23 Prime Office A/S :
* Deutsche Bank has extended previous lease by another 10 years till 2026
* Property was last estimated in 2014 to about 170 million Danish crowns ($24.21 million)
DUBAI, May 11 National Bank of Kuwait has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential five-year senior unsecured dollar bond, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.