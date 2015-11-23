Nov 23 Nel ASA :

* Via 100 pct owned subsidiary, Nel has acquired 43.2 pct of shares in Hyme AS, a company providing design and technical solutions for hydrogen refueling stations

* Following transaction Nel has increased its ownership from 56.8 pct to 100 pct in Hyme AS

* Together with acquisition of H2Logic AS increase in ownership in Hyme AS is part of Nel's strategy to grow within hydrogen refueling market

