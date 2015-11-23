BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering
Nov 23 Ratti SpA :
* Signs three-year licensing agreement with Furla, an accessories manufacturer and retailer, for production and distribution of a collection of textile accessories
Source text: bit.ly/1ObhvI4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering
May 11 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a 14 percent jump in adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher traffic in stores in March and April and as a leaner inventory helped it discount lesser.