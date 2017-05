Nov 23 Cairo Communication SpA :

* Unit La7 and WebSystem 24, unit of System 24, the advertising agency of the 24 ORE Group, have reached an agreement on exclusive management, starting from this month, of advertising sales by System 24 on La7 websites La7.it, Tgla7.it, and La7d.it and on the apps App Tgla7 and Crozza nel Paese delle Meraviglie

