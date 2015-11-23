BRIEF-JLT Mobile Computers Q1 EBIT SEK 2.6 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 27.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 24.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 23 Vodacom Group Ltd
* Competition tribunal has agreed to postpone hearings which were scheduled to commence today until Dec. 7 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Straight Path Communications Inc said it agreed to be bought by No.1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc for an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion.