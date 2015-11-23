Nov 23 Alba Private Equity SpA (Alba) :

* Says signed preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent of Helio Investimenti & Servizi Srl to acquire total control of Helio Capital Srl for a maximum transaction value of about 5.64 million euros ($5.98 million)

