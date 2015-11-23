UPDATE 2-Hong Kong bourse says mainland commodity platform to support futures trading
* To develop spot pricing benchmark to support mainland futures
Nov 23 Alba Private Equity SpA (Alba) :
* Says signed preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent of Helio Investimenti & Servizi Srl to acquire total control of Helio Capital Srl for a maximum transaction value of about 5.64 million euros ($5.98 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To develop spot pricing benchmark to support mainland futures
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 42.1 million dirhams year ago