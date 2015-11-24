Nov 24 Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion +6%

* Adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital nature) rose 28 percent to r2.15 billion

* Adjusted headline earnings per share rose 30 percent to 832 cents

* Final gross dividend per share rose 52 percent to 237 cents

* Earnings for group in total, on an adjusted basis, increased by 28 percent to 807 cents per share (2014: 629 cents per share)

* Low growth, competitive environment, exacerbated by cost push due to rand weakness and drought conditions, will place significant pressure on volumes and margins

