Nov 24 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion +6%
* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion
* Adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital
nature) rose 28 percent to r2.15 billion
* Adjusted headline earnings per share rose 30 percent to
832 cents
* Final gross dividend per share rose 52 percent to 237
cents
* Earnings for group in total, on an adjusted basis,
increased by 28 percent to 807 cents per share (2014: 629 cents
per share)
* Low growth, competitive environment, exacerbated by cost
push due to rand weakness and drought conditions, will place
significant pressure on volumes and margins
* Will continue to optimise its position amidst these
challenges
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: