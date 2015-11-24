Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* Is taking targeted measures for strategic orientation of group
* In future, group aims to generate an EBITDA margin over 10 pct
* First measures for improving profitability have already been taken
* Group will also achieve additional growth by reinforcing international sales organisation
* Group will generate profitable growth from 2016 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.