Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Gemalto NV :
* Says to have managed a comprehensive modernization of Guinea's voter register on behalf of CENI, the National Independent Electoral Commission in the country
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.