Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Lastminute.Com NV :
* Invests in urban mobility start-up and extends its services with car sharing offer
* Is now major shareholder of newly established Swiss company Urbannext SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.