Nov 24 Talanx AG

* Talanx and employee representatives begin talks on the announced workforce reduction

* Negotiations revolve around the reduction of some 600 full-time equivalents in total by 2020, primarily at HDI Kundenservice AG

* This does not yet take into account the necessary job cuts at HDI Vertriebs AG, which will be determined in the first quarter of the coming year

* Discussions are expected to produce initial results in early summer 2016