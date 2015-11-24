UPDATE 1-HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 pct; beats estimates
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
Nov 24 Talanx AG
* Talanx and employee representatives begin talks on the announced workforce reduction
* Negotiations revolve around the reduction of some 600 full-time equivalents in total by 2020, primarily at HDI Kundenservice AG
* This does not yet take into account the necessary job cuts at HDI Vertriebs AG, which will be determined in the first quarter of the coming year
* Discussions are expected to produce initial results in early summer 2016 Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.