UPDATE 1-HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 pct; beats estimates
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
Nov 24 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :
* 9-Month loss for period 2.53 billion roubles ($38.67 million) versus profit 1.23 billion roubles year ago
* 9-Month net interest income 7.73 billion roubles versus 7.32 billion roubles year ago
* 9-Month provision for loan impairments 7.32 billion roubles versus 2.68 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net loss of 1.97 billion roubles versus profit 371 million roubles year ago
* Q3 net interest income of 2.57 billion roubles versus 2.33 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 provision for loan impairments of 3.39 billion roubles versus 817 million roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NbpX9d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.