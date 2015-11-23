Nov 23 Fortec Elektronik AG :

* During 1st quarter of by 2015/16 turnover of 19.4 million euros ($21 million) considerably topped figures of last year of 11.4 million euros

* Was able to top its Q1 end result of 0.6 million euros considerably compared to last year of 0.3 million euros

* For current business year sees to again be able to achieve a positive result compared to previous BY of 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)