BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Fortec Elektronik AG :
* During 1st quarter of by 2015/16 turnover of 19.4 million euros ($21 million) considerably topped figures of last year of 11.4 million euros
* Was able to top its Q1 end result of 0.6 million euros considerably compared to last year of 0.3 million euros
* For current business year sees to again be able to achieve a positive result compared to previous BY of 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m