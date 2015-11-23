Nov 23 Mybet Holding SE :

* Resolved to issue a convertible bond totalling up to 50,000 debentures each with a nominal value of 100.00 euros ($106.35)

* Is expected to be issued on Dec. 11, 2015 and has a term up until Dec. 11, 2020

* Bondholders have right to convert debentures into arithmetically an initial 89.6619 no par value shares of Mybet Holding, each representing a notional share of the capital stock of 1.00 euro, at an initial conversion price of 1.00 euro

* Initial conversion price is 1.1153 euros

* Debentures will attract interest at a rate of 6.25 pct p.a. on their nominal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)