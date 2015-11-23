Nov 23 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Announces an offering for cash of new tier 2 subordinated debt securities

* LBG has launched an offering for cash of new subordinated debt securities due 2045

* Exchange offer will be made on terms and subject to conditions to be set out in an exchange offer memorandum expected to be available later today

* Offer to exchange 6.50 pct fixed rate lower tier 2 notes due 2020 issued by Lloyds Bank Plc for Subordinated Debt Securities due 2025 issued by LBG

* Offer to exchange 6 pct subordinated notes due 2033 issued by HBOS Plc for Subordinated Debt Securities due 2045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)