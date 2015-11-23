UPDATE 2-Telefonica's profits rise but Spanish business disappoints
* Shares down 3 percent (Adds CEO comments on Spanish business)
Nov 23 Comp SA :
* In consortium with infinity group signs 55.3 million zlotys ($13.9 million) gross deal with Podlaskie Region for delivery of IT support and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9894 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 3 percent (Adds CEO comments on Spanish business)
* Verizon to enter into definitive agreement to acquire Straight Path Communications for $184.00 per share in all stock deal; Straight Path Communications to terminate definitive agreement with AT&T