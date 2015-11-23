Italy's Massimo Zanetti Q1 core earnings lifted by single-serve business
MILAN, May 11 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday it confirmed its full year guidance after posting a 9.1 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings.
Nov 23 Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS :
* To start tuna canned fish production at its Edirne, Enez facility which is currently idle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 11 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday it confirmed its full year guidance after posting a 9.1 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 553,888 dinars versus 688,513 dinars year ago