Russia restores access to Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW, May 11 Russia has restored access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday.
Nov 23 Madrid Stock Exchange:
* Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA shares to be delisted from Madrid Stock Exchange as of Nov. 24 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 11 Russia has restored access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday.
* KKR sold all of its 112 million shares, or 11.83 percent stake, in China Rundong Auto Group an average price of HK$3.527 a share on May 8 - HKEx disclosure