BRIEF-Knight therapeutics Q1 EPS $0.04
* Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year
Nov 23 Amplitude Surgical SAS
* Says to have been granted further regulatory approvals for its products by Australian Health Authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year
* IF ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF 12.4 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS