Nov 23 Leonteq AG :

* Says was informed by its founders and Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative ("Raiffeisen") of a number of concurrent transactions in relation to its shares

* Michael Hartweg to sell all his remaining 597,354 shares (representing 3.75 pct of the outstanding Leonteq shares) to Raiffeisen

* Says in this context, Raiffeisen intends to place 597,354 Leonteq shares with existing and new investors through its unit

* Says shares will be offered exclusively by way of a private placement

* Jan Schoch and Lukas Ruflin family interests agreed with Raiffeisen to extend lock-up period for all locked-up shares by additional five years from October 2020 to October 2025

* Jan Schoch and Lukas Ruflin family interests agreed to increase exposure to Leonteq by purchasing call options on 20 pct of the 29 pct stake Raiffeisen holds in Leonteq

* These call options, with maturity in October 2025 and a strike price of 210 Swiss francs ($206.04) per share, can only be exercised in 10 years' time