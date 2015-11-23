BRIEF-Knight therapeutics Q1 EPS $0.04
* Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year
Nov 23 Visiomed Group SA :
* Visiomed Group and BewellConnect sign exclusive distribution agreement for United Arab Emirates, first deliveries planned by end of year
* Agreement concerns the exclusive distribution of products including ThermoFlash and the range of connected medical devices BewellConnect including MyHealthBox Source text: bit.ly/1NLyagN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year
* IF ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF 12.4 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS