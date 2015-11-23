Nov 23 Qrf CVA :

* Reaches agreement in principle to expand its portfolio by 51.8 million euros ($54.98 million) through the acquisition of retail properties in Hasselt and Leuven

* Says the property in Leuven is let to, among others, Match, Blokker and We Fashion and generates annual rental income of bout 850 million euros

* Says the retail property in Hasselt is let to Galeria Inno and Kruidvat for an annual rental income of about 1.97 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1I6wH81 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)