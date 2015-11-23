Italy's Massimo Zanetti Q1 core earnings lifted by single-serve business
MILAN, May 11 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday it confirmed its full year guidance after posting a 9.1 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings.
Nov 23 Bigben Interactive SA :
* Reports H1 operating income of 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) compared to loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income is 2.6 million euros compared to loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago
* Sees the Q3 performance in line with the level of a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 11 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday it confirmed its full year guidance after posting a 9.1 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 553,888 dinars versus 688,513 dinars year ago