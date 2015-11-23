Nov 23 Bigben Interactive SA :

* Reports H1 operating income of 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) compared to loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income is 2.6 million euros compared to loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago

* Sees the Q3 performance in line with the level of a year ago