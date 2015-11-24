Nov 24 Safari Investments RSA Ltd

* Revenue for 6 months ended Sept. 30 of R80.9 million versus R70.5 million

* Earnings and diluted earnings per share 28 cents versus 28 cents

* Headline earnings increased from R47 million to R48 million compared with same period for previous year

* Has approved a gross cash distribution of 34 cents per ordinary share to be paid during December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: