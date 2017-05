Nov 24 Genmab :

* Says phase III study of Ofatumumab in follicular lymphoma will be stopped early

* Says planned interim analysis by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee showed that study was unlikely to show superiority of Ofatumumab if completed

* Says no new safety signals for Ofatumumab were identified

* Says "today's" news does not impact any other ongoing studies with Ofatumumab