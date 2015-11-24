UPDATE 1-HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 pct; beats estimates
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
Nov 24 Sparebanken Vest
* SVEG T, subscription rights in Sparebanken Vest, to be listed on Nov. 24
* Each existing equity certificate holder will be granted about 0.8587 subscription rights per equity certificate held as of Nov. 2015
* Each subscription right will give right to subscribe for and be allocated one new equity certificate
* Issue is underwritten by a consortium of underwriters pursuant to an underwriting agreement
* Underwriters have undertaken pro rata, and not joint and severally, to underwrite 100 pct of subscription amount in rights issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
HONG KONG, May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.