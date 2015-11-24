UPDATE 1-HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 pct; beats estimates
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
Nov 24 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* Antoine Boublil to leave Cembra Money Bank after 4 years as CFO, to assume the role of CFO of Swiss Universal Bank Division of Credit Suisse
* Antoine Boublil will continue to serve Cembra Money Bank until May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets (Adds details, CEO comments, background)
HONG KONG, May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.