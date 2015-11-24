Nov 24 Green Flash Properties Ltd :

* Results of SA private placement of Green Flash shares and listing on alternative exchange of JSE

* Green Flash placed 9.8 million shares with investors under SA private placement at issue price of 1.22 rand per share

* Total of 25 million Green Flash shares will be listed on ALTX with effect from commencement of trade on JSE on 27 Nov 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: