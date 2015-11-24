Nov 24 John Menzies Plc :

* Outlook for group full-year earnings is now expected to be some 2 million stg below board's previous expectations

* Ground handling turns and cargo tonnes were up 9 pct and 4 pct for 10 months from Jan. 1, 2015 to Oct. 30, 2015 respectively

* Revenue for the 10 months from Jan. 1, 2015 to Oct. 30, 2015, up 6 pct on last year