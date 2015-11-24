Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Triboo Media Spa :
* Signs binding agreement to buy 100 percent of Brown Editore SpA, operating in the editorial sector and specialiazed in finance and economy
* 100 percent of Brown Editore SpA is valued at 3.75 million euros ($3.99 million)
* Agreement envisages the acquisition in cash of at least 83.67 percent of Brown Editore SpA
* Agreement expected to be finalized by the end of the year
