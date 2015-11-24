Nov 24 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q3 revenue 82.2 million Danish crowns ($11.7 million) versus 65.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 12.2 million crowns versus loss 3.8 million crowns year ago

* Guidance range for 2015 is narrowed to revenue growth of to 2-5 percent from previously expected 0-5 percent

* 2015 EBITDA now seen in lower range of 14 million-24 million crowns

* Says good performance in Q3 in part reflected timing differences, as revenue expected in Q4 was recognised in Q3

* Says several customers have reduced their forecasts, primarily as a result of economic developments in China

