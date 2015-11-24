Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Precise Biometrics Ab
* Says mobile integrated in Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
* Says the value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the mobile phone manufacturer and cannot be forecasted at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.