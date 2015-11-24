Nov 24 Beijer Electronics AB

* Says signs agreement with UTU for sale of the Finnish business

* Says divestment will have no or limited impact on Beijer Electronics' financial result in 2015 and 2016

* Says the deal will be closed at year-end

* "The divestment of the Finnish business is in line with the strategy to focus the business on sales of own products. We are looking forward to a close cooperation with UTU in the future", says Per Samuelsson, President and CEO of Beijer Electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)