Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Napatech A/S :
* Northzone IV K/S has on Nov. 24 sold 1,180,717 shares in Napatech
* After transaction, Northzone IV K/S will hold 98,158 shares in Napatech, representing 1.7 pct of outstanding share capital in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.