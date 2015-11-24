PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 24 Det Norske Oljeselskap says:
* Due to an electric fault in the high voltage drive motor for one of the gas export compressors, the Alvheim FPSO will be running at reduced production for a period of approximately four weeks while the motor is being replaced
* It is estimated that Det norske's average 2015 production will be reduced from about 62 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day to about 59 000-60 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day due to this operational interruption
* The situation does not impact the reserves of the fields connected to the Alvheim FPSO or Det norske's expected production for 2016
* ConocoPhillips and Lundin Petroleum are Lundin's partners in Alvheim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Spending on prescription medicines in the United States will increase 4-7 percent through 2021, reaching $580 billion to $610 billion, according to a report released by QuintilesIMS Holding on Thursday that lowered its prior long-term forecast.